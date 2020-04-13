Apple, Google To Allow Smartphone Users Who Test Positive To Alert People They May Have Come In Contact With

Articles

Contact tracing is a labor-intensive process, but it's also viewed as a crucial piece of getting the country back open. The two fierce tech rivals' decision to partner up highlights just how serious the public health crisis is. While experts think the move could help mitigate the crisis, some critics worry about the privacy issues involved.

