Published on Monday, 13 April 2020

"Sometimes we just don't have it," said Donna Furlong of Texas about her and her husband's struggle to get food. "So, he'll go one day without eating, so I eat. And I'll go a day eating, and vice versa." Across the country, Americans waited in lines that were a thousand-cars deep or more to try to get help from overwhelmed food banks.

