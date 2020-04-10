The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Germany’s ‘Meticulous’ Tracing Of Early Infection Cluster In Bavaria Likely Inhibited Spread, Researchers Say

In January, after its first patient tested positive, the government set up a crisis team and tracked down those who had contact with the patient. They even identified a salt shaker she touched that others handled. Germany's coronavirus death rate is among the lowest. Global news reports are from Iceland, England, China and other nations.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/germanys-meticulous-tracing-of-early-infection-cluster-in-bavaria-likely-inhibited-spread-researchers-say/

