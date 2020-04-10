The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chicago Hospital Built After 9/11 To Handle Mass Casualties Faces First Big Test

The Washington Post takes a look inside Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, which was designed to handle just such an event as the coronavirus outbreak. For example, instead of patients being held in a crowded waiting room, the ambulance bay has been transformed into a triage area that keeps potential patients separated. Other hospitals news focuses on the financial burden as well as the preparedness of the facilities.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/chicago-hospital-built-after-9-11-to-handle-mass-casualties-faces-first-big-test/

