Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 13:19 Hits: 4

The British findings came days after the Spanish government said it had sent back another shipment of inaccurate antibody tests. Experts remain hopeful that they will be able to design an accurate blood test soon. Meanwhile, the SEC suspends trading shares of a company that sold at-home testing kits.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/pinprick-blood-test-touted-at-a-game-changer-falls-flat-on-news-of-inaccurate-results/