Category: Health Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 13:19 Hits: 3

“Stressors caused by the pandemic may contribute to an individual’s decision to commit an attack or influence their target of choice," DHS warned religious leaders. Meanwhile, churches and religious Americans approach holy week with trepidation, stress and faith.

