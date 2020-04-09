Americans Shouldn’t Expect Contagion To Abate Just Because Of Warmer Weather, Science Adviser Warns

Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

A new report points to cases in Australia and Iran as warnings that high temperatures and increased humidity may do little to curb outbreak. “There have been 10 influenza pandemics in the past 250-plus years — two started in the Northern Hemisphere winter, three in the spring, two in the summer and three in the fall,” the report said. “All had a peak second wave approximately six months after emergence of the virus in the human population, regardless of when the initial introduction occurred.”

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/americans-shouldnt-expect-contagion-to-abate-just-because-of-warmer-weather-science-adviser-warns/