‘Allow It, Encourage It’: Advocates Push To Let Vulnerable Food Stamp Recipients Shop Online

As states prepare for an influx of food stamp recipients, very few offer options for online shopping. California is one state asking the USDA for permission to build a program offering that feature. New York became the first state to introduce a program for online grocery orders only last year. It was followed by Washington, Alabama, Iowa and Oregon. More news related to putting food on tables reports on the stress on food banks and families with special dietary needs.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/allow-it-encourage-it-advocates-push-to-let-vulnerable-food-stamp-recipients-shop-online/

