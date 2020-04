Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 11:09 Hits: 3

Experts had asked why the anecdotal reports would be mentioned on CDC's site at all without warnings that the treatment hasn't been scientifically proven as sound. The website has been updated to reflect that “there are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19.”

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/mentions-of-anecdotal-success-of-malaria-drug-scrapped-from-cdcs-website/