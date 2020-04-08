The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

As Early As November, Intelligence Reports Warned Of A Potential Cataclysmic Event Coming Out Of Wuhan

Category: Health Hits: 3

From that initial warning in November, the sources described repeated briefings through December for policymakers across the federal government as well as the National Security Council at the White House. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump denies that he saw reports from his top trade adviser in warning him of the threat in late January.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/as-early-as-november-intelligence-reports-warned-of-a-potential-cataclysmic-event-coming-out-of-wuhan/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version