After Buying $12,000 Worth Of Protective Gear For Colleagues, Nurse Is Suspended For Distributing ‘Unauthorized’ PPE

The suspension reflects an alarming trend playing out across the country, where workers on the front lines are butting heads with hospital administrators who are trying to contain the messaging about how prepared the facilities are. In other news on health care workers: custody battles, hotel rooms-turned-dormitories, a day in the life of NYC's first responders, foreign workers, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/after-buying-12000-worth-of-protective-gear-for-colleagues-nurse-is-suspended-for-distributing-unauthorized-ppe/

