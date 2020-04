Articles

Advocates in Italy call on the government for a nationwide response for the mental health needs of medical professionals. "You can not get used to it [dying patients]," said Italian nurse Maria Berardelli. A similar response is occurring in Spain. Global pandemic news is from other parts of Europe and Japan, as well.

