‘All-Hands-On-Deck Moment’: Investors In Tech World Provide ‘Exotic’ Methods To Provide Attractive Funding

Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

California's venture capital firm Fifty Years is offering $25,000 loans with fewer payback demands to firms making hand sanitizers for hospital workers and at-home test kits. Also, Twitter and Square CEO Jake Dorsey says he's committing a third of his wealth to fight the pandemic. News from the technology world is on telemedicine, as well.

