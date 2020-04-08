The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘All-Hands-On-Deck Moment’: Investors In Tech World Provide ‘Exotic’ Methods To Provide Attractive Funding

Category: Health Hits: 3

California's venture capital firm Fifty Years is offering $25,000 loans with fewer payback demands to firms making hand sanitizers for hospital workers and at-home test kits. Also, Twitter and Square CEO Jake Dorsey says he's committing a third of his wealth to fight the pandemic. News from the technology world is on telemedicine, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/all-hands-on-deck-moment-investors-in-tech-world-provide-exotic-methods-to-provide-attractive-funding/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version