The Trump administration has said the $100 billion emergency fund created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act could be tapped to reimburse hospitals for treating uninsured COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issues an executive order on billing for treatment of the uninsured.

