‘Essential Not Disposable’: Concern For Grocery Workers Ratchets Up Amid Deaths Across The Country

Category: Health Hits: 3

Grocery workers are being constantly exposed to potentially infected people, and yet not all of them have proper protections to ensure they remain safe while doing their jobs. The United Food & Commercial Workers union and Albertsons Cos. launched a national campaign to have supermarket employees designated as extended first responders, which would give them priority in testing and protective gear.

https://khn.org/morning-breakout/essential-not-disposable-concern-for-grocery-workers-ratchets-up-amid-deaths-across-the-country/

