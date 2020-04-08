With Drugs Intended To Calm Immune System, Doctors Walk Fine Line Between Saving Lives And Letting Virus Run Free

Articles

It's believed that the phenomenon known as "cytokine storms" is responsible for some of the poor outcomes, especially in younger patients. The storm involves the patient's own immune system attacking its organs. Drugs can help calm the response, but depressing an immune system while the body is trying to fight the virus could be potentially catastrophic. In other public health news: plasma treatment underway in New York; air pollution linked to risk; interest in home births spikes; and more.

