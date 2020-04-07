HHS Watchdog Report Finds Hospitals Are Seriously Grappling With Equipment And Protective Gear Shortages

Articles

In the first nationwide assessment for how hospitals are handling the pandemic, the facilities told HHS' Office of Inspector General that they're increasingly "turning to new, sometimes un-vetted, and non-traditional sources of supplies and medical equipment." The report finds that health systems need more help with tests, supplies and equipment; workforce flexibility; bed capacity; financial assistance; and centralized communication and information, including more and better data about the virus. President Donald Trump waved off the findings.

