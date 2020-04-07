Health Law Could Act As Safety Net For Millions, But Marketing Has Been So Severely Cut They Might Not Know It

Articles

Advocates are calling for the Trump administration to ramp up spending on outreach to make sure Americans who have been laid off during the crisis know there's an option out there for them. The administration instead seems to be focused on a plan to tap hospital stimulus funds to pay people’s bills if they get coronavirus and need treatment

