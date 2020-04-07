‘Our Sentences Have Turned Into Death Sentences’: A Look Inside A Louisiana Prison Offers Snapshot Of National Issue

Articles

Advocates across the country are worried that if the coronavirus outbreak spreads to the prisons, it could be a catastrophe for those inside, who are often kept in close quarters with sub-par health and hygiene services. The Wall Street Journal interviews inmates and their families at one Louisiana prison who say that the invisible enemy is well entrenched inside the gates.

