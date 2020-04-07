The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Our Sentences Have Turned Into Death Sentences’: A Look Inside A Louisiana Prison Offers Snapshot Of National Issue

Advocates across the country are worried that if the coronavirus outbreak spreads to the prisons, it could be a catastrophe for those inside, who are often kept in close quarters with sub-par health and hygiene services. The Wall Street Journal interviews inmates and their families at one Louisiana prison who say that the invisible enemy is well entrenched inside the gates.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/our-sentences-have-turned-into-death-sentences-a-look-inside-a-louisiana-prison-offers-snapshot-of-national-issue/

