Tech Companies Team Up With Health Groups For Pandemic Response Hackathons

Technology companies come together to focus on solutions to a wide range of problems created by the pandemic, Modern Healthcare reports. Last weekend, several thousand developers met over Zoom and via Slack at a Datavant event that touched on public health information-sharing, epidemiology, keeping health workers safe and social impact. More tech news looks at Quil's efforts to help patients find trustworthy information, the lowering of telemedicine barriers, and timely funding for digital startups.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/tech-companies-team-up-with-health-groups-for-pandemic-response-hackathons/

