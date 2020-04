Articles

Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

After a long period of popular backlash against experts and expertise, people are turning to scientists for hope. Dr. Anthony Fauci's rise in popularity is just one example of many around the world. In other science and innovation news: a look at how one patient survived, the mysterious heart damage that comes with the disease, and the hope hidden in survivors' blood.

