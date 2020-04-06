Articles

Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

“COVID is just unmasking the deep disinvestment in our communities, the historical injustices and the impact of residential segregation,” said Dr. Camara Jones, a family physician. Jones said the outbreak reflects similar outcomes for African-Americans in terms of disproportionately high rates of maternal death, low levels of access to medical care and higher rates of asthma. But without data, any efforts to address the disparities are undermined.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/a-disproportionate-number-of-african-americans-are-dying-but-the-u-s-has-been-silent-on-race-data/