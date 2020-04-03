Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 11:22 Hits: 2

As unemployment surges, Medicaid will likely see a reflective wave of new enrollees. But hefty investments into the program will be needed to absorb those extra costs. "You definitely see in the data that as unemployment goes up, the Medicaid rolls go up," said Josh Bivens, of the Economic Policy Institute. "That's good, and it's supposed to happen: It's a safety net. But this is a quick enough shock that it could be a huge financial burden on Medicaid systems across the states."

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/advocates-say-there-must-be-investment-in-medicaid-which-will-likely-become-default-insurance-plan-for-many/