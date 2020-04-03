Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 12:56 Hits: 3

Although the record-breaking number of unemployment claims for last week--6.6. million--were a stark reality check, there's many who remain uncounted. Some have lost jobs or income did not initially qualify for benefits, and others, encountering state unemployment offices that were overwhelmed by the deluge of claimants, were unsuccessful in filing.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/stunning-unprecedented-jobless-numbers-only-offer-slice-of-economic-devastation-coronavirus-is-wreaking/