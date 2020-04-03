The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stunning, Unprecedented Jobless Numbers Only Offer Slice Of Economic Devastation Coronavirus Is Wreaking

Although the record-breaking number of unemployment claims for last week--6.6. million--were a stark reality check, there's many who remain uncounted. Some have lost jobs or income did not initially qualify for benefits, and others, encountering state unemployment offices that were overwhelmed by the deluge of claimants, were unsuccessful in filing.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/stunning-unprecedented-jobless-numbers-only-offer-slice-of-economic-devastation-coronavirus-is-wreaking/

