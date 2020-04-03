Washington Nursing Home Linked To 34 Deaths Could Face Fines For Allegedly Mishandling Spread Of Virus

Articles

Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

Federal investigators sent a letter to Life Care Center of Kirkland in Seattle saying it could also lose federal funding for violating guidelines to reduce the spread of disease in the nation's first-known outbreak. One nurse reported concerns as early as Feb. 12 about a fast spreading respiratory illness, but administrators thought it was the flu. Nursing home news is also from New York.

