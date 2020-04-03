The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Washington Nursing Home Linked To 34 Deaths Could Face Fines For Allegedly Mishandling Spread Of Virus

Category: Health Hits: 4

Federal investigators sent a letter to Life Care Center of Kirkland in Seattle saying it could also lose federal funding for violating guidelines to reduce the spread of disease in the nation's first-known outbreak. One nurse reported concerns as early as Feb. 12 about a fast spreading respiratory illness, but administrators thought it was the flu. Nursing home news is also from New York.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/washington-nursing-home-linked-to-34-deaths-could-face-fines-for-allegedly-mishandling-spread-of-virus/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version