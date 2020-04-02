New York City’s Call-To-Arms For Health Workers Doesn’t Come With Guarantee Their Medical Bills Will Be Covered

Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 13:13 Hits: 5

“It scares me more than getting sick,” one retired pediatrician said about the potential hospital bill that could come if she got sick while pitching in on the efforts. In other news from the front lines: pregnant health workers "terrified," an option to deploy military personnel to help care for sick, a call for hazard pay for medical workers, and a look at what hospitals need right now.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/new-york-citys-call-to-arms-for-health-workers-doesnt-come-with-guarantee-their-medical-bills-will-be-covered/