Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 13:13 Hits: 7

The developing world is being hit hard by the outbreak, from medical capacity to economies based largely on informal workers. Global news comes out of China, Africa, France and Sweden, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/in-ecuador-victims-who-have-succumbed-to-virus-are-being-left-in-streets-with-morgues-at-capacity/