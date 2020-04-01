Listen: Why It Takes So Long To Get COVID-19 Test Results

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

In this episode of “The Daily Dive,” a news podcast, KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby and iHeart Radio’s Oscar Ramirez discuss the steps involved in processing coronavirus tests and how these circumstances can lead to lags and variations in the turnaround time the patients face as they wait for results.

For more on this topic, check out Julie’s story.

