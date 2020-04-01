The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Listen: COVID-19 Stresses Rural Hospitals Even Before They Have A Single Case

Category: Health Hits: 5

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber appeared on WOSU’s “All Sides with Ann Fisher” out of Columbus, Ohio, to talk about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on rural hospitals. Weber recently reported on the financial implications for such hospitals even before they handle any COVID-19 cases.

Almost half of the nation’s rural hospitals already operated in the red on a good day. Rural hospital CEOs now warn that some soon may be unable to pay their workers because they’ve had to cancel elective procedures, therapy, tests and other visits that bring in most of their revenue. Despite the recent federal bailout, their doors may close when the community most needs them.

Click here to listen on WOSU’s website.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-covid-19-stresses-rural-hospitals-even-before-they-have-a-single-case/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version