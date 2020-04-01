Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber appeared on WOSU’s “All Sides with Ann Fisher” out of Columbus, Ohio, to talk about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on rural hospitals. Weber recently reported on the financial implications for such hospitals even before they handle any COVID-19 cases.

Almost half of the nation’s rural hospitals already operated in the red on a good day. Rural hospital CEOs now warn that some soon may be unable to pay their workers because they’ve had to cancel elective procedures, therapy, tests and other visits that bring in most of their revenue. Despite the recent federal bailout, their doors may close when the community most needs them.

Click here to listen on WOSU’s website.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-covid-19-stresses-rural-hospitals-even-before-they-have-a-single-case/