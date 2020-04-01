Trump’s Latest Pharma Focus: A Decades-Old Flu Drug That U.S. Health Officials Have Repeatedly Rejected

Articles

Wednesday, 01 April 2020

After talking with Japan's prime minister, President Donald Trump has been pushing the FDA to allow use of a flu drug that scientists have warned could cause birth defects among other side effects. It's just the latest unproven drug that Trump has touted in recent days, but the others have at least been approved by the FDA for other uses.

