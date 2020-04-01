The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump’s Latest Pharma Focus: A Decades-Old Flu Drug That U.S. Health Officials Have Repeatedly Rejected

After talking with Japan's prime minister, President Donald Trump has been pushing the FDA to allow use of a flu drug that scientists have warned could cause birth defects among other side effects. It's just the latest unproven drug that Trump has touted in recent days, but the others have at least been approved by the FDA for other uses.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/trumps-latest-pharma-obsession-a-decades-old-flu-drug-that-u-s-health-officials-have-repeatedly-rejected/

