The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Test Results Come Back Negative?: Don’t Assume You Don’t Have It If You’re Symptomatic, Doctor Says

Category: Health Hits: 4

A physician explains what happened to a patient, saddled by fevers, saying the problem might be with the tests which may have a particularly high rate of missing infections. Other public health news reports on isolating at home to protect loved ones, warnings about alcohol overuse, dealing with anxiety when alone, turning back immigrant children at the border, overcoming language barriers, disrupting fertility treatments, going without toilet paper and other supplies, and advice to keep walking (even in your living room).

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/test-results-come-back-negative-dont-assume-you-dont-have-it-if-youre-symptomatic-doctor-says/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version