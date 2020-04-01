Test Results Come Back Negative?: Don’t Assume You Don’t Have It If You’re Symptomatic, Doctor Says

Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 13:09 Hits: 4

A physician explains what happened to a patient, saddled by fevers, saying the problem might be with the tests which may have a particularly high rate of missing infections. Other public health news reports on isolating at home to protect loved ones, warnings about alcohol overuse, dealing with anxiety when alone, turning back immigrant children at the border, overcoming language barriers, disrupting fertility treatments, going without toilet paper and other supplies, and advice to keep walking (even in your living room).

