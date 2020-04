Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 13:11 Hits: 3

Didier Raoult, the head of a university hospital institute in Marseille, France has been a leading voice in the fight to use a malaria drug to treat COVID-19. But the self-described “maverick” has a storied history of controversial remarks.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/meet-the-controversial-doctor-who-touts-the-use-of-malaria-drugs-to-fight-coronavirus/