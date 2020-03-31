‘Ticking Time Bombs’: Inmates Express Concerns About Inability To Escape Pandemic In NYC Jails

Articles

An inmate tells The New York Times about lying ''back to back'' with other men like on a "slave ship" and being guarded by men who had little protective gear. So far, about 170 prisoners have tested positive in the city. Officials around the country grapple with how to respond to the crisis as at least 8 states have inmates who tested positive. News on the prison system is from California, Illinois, Indiana and Georgia, as well.

