The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How A Straight-Shooting New Yorker Won Over The Public’s Attention

Category: Health Hits: 7

The Los Angeles Times takes a look at how Dr. Anthony Fauci got where he is serving under but Democratic and Republican presidents. Some have praised his ability to contradict President Donald Trump's more optimistic messaging. Meanwhile, Fauci's prediction that the death toll could climb past 100,000 may have swayed Trump's decision to extend social distancing guidelines through April.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/how-a-straight-shooting-new-yorker-won-over-the-publics-attention/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version