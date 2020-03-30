How A Straight-Shooting New Yorker Won Over The Public’s Attention

Articles

The Los Angeles Times takes a look at how Dr. Anthony Fauci got where he is serving under but Democratic and Republican presidents. Some have praised his ability to contradict President Donald Trump's more optimistic messaging. Meanwhile, Fauci's prediction that the death toll could climb past 100,000 may have swayed Trump's decision to extend social distancing guidelines through April.

