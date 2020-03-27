The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘MacGyver It’: Nursing Home Directors Get Creative To Protect Vulnerable Residents

Dr. Mark Gloth, chief medical officer for one of the industry's largest nursing home chains asked himself: "'Why can't we MacGyver it and put something together that will actually provide an additional level of support for our patients and employees?'" One such plan includes walling off part of a facility with heavy duty plastic to create an isolation area for those who get COVID-19. Other industry news comes from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan, Texas and Ohio.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/macgyver-it-nursing-home-directors-get-creative-to-protect-vulnerable-residents/

