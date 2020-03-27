Lessons From A Pandemic That Never Materialized: Tests, Protective Gear For Health Workers And Social Distancing Crucial

Articles

Published on Friday, 27 March 2020

Joseph Califano was the new secretary of health, education and welfare in President Jimmy Carter’s administration following a swine flu scare in the 1970s. He offers tips about what America needs to do to "crush the curve." In other public health news: vulnerable populations may fall through cracks, experts debunk any conspiracy theories about virus' origin, lawmakers call on FDA to loosen blood donor restrictions, and more.

