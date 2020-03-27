The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lessons From A Pandemic That Never Materialized: Tests, Protective Gear For Health Workers And Social Distancing Crucial

Joseph Califano was the new secretary of health, education and welfare in President Jimmy Carter’s administration following a swine flu scare in the 1970s. He offers tips about what America needs to do to "crush the curve." In other public health news: vulnerable populations may fall through cracks, experts debunk any conspiracy theories about virus' origin, lawmakers call on FDA to loosen blood donor restrictions, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/lessons-from-a-pandemic-that-never-materialized-tests-protective-gear-for-health-workers-and-social-distancing-crucial/

