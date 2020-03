Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 11:13 Hits: 4

The organizations argue eliminating the procedures will free up medical equipment and spaces and request emergency funds not be directed to providers. In Texas, abortion providers filed a lawsuit over a recently enacted ban on abortions.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/abortion-opponents-call-on-hhs-official-to-cease-all-operations-nationwide/