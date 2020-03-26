The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Opioid Case Against Walmart Was Quashed By DOJ Officials Appointed By Trump: Report

Category: Health Hits: 4

During the height of the opioid epidemic, Walmart kept filling suspicious prescriptions despite protests from its own pharmacists. Justice Department prosecutors were prepared to file criminal indictments against the company, ProPublica found in its investigation. Walmart executives escalated concerns to political appointees at the agency though, who then ordered attorneys to stand down. In other news, PBS NewsHour reports on the difficulties of pain management in the coronavirus era.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/opioid-case-against-walmart-was-quashed-by-doj-officials-appointed-by-trump-report/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version