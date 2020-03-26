The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Advocates Irate Over Government’s Unwillingness To Name 140 Nursing Homes Hit By Pandemic

While the media and public health officials have reported outbreaks at dozens of facilities, other information vital to families' and doctors' decisions about how to deal with older patients is going unreported. “That’s just not right. It’s not ethical. It’s not humane,” said John BaRoss, who pulled his mother out of a long-term care facility in West Orange, N.J. Also: At a nursing home in Newark, N.J., all 94 residents are presumed to have the virus.

