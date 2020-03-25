The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘The Peak Will Be Bad’: State Response Efforts Range From Mandatory Quarantines To Paid Sick Leave To Banning Large Gatherings

Category: Health Hits: 3

A Politico map shows wide-ranging efforts being taken in dozens of states to ''flatten the curve.'' Mississippi and Oklahoma have only closed schools. New outlets also report on GOP strongholds in Florida and Texas where there's pushback against damaging the economy; in Montana, Wyoming, North Carolina and Tennessee where National Parks have been closed; in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, which ordered closure of non-essential businesses; in Massachusetts and New Jersey, where governors have asked people with vacation homes to stay away; and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/the-peak-will-be-bad-state-response-efforts-range-from-mandatory-quarantines-to-paid-sick-leave-to-banning-large-gatherings/

