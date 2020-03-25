The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

White House Outreach To Big Tech Companies During Pandemic Puts Antitrust Probes On Hold, But For How Long?

Category: Health Hits: 2

Yes, the Trump administration has turned to Silicon Valley's giants for various reasons including best practices guidelines during the pandemic, but issues surrounding antitrust laws won't remain dormant for long, say Justice Department attorneys. Other news on technology reports on suspicious websites offering false promises, privacy issues with tracking people's movement through smartphones, and higher than normal use of screen time for teens.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/white-house-outreach-to-big-tech-companies-during-pandemic-puts-antitrust-probes-on-hold-but-for-how-long/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version