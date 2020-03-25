Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 12:52 Hits: 2

Yes, the Trump administration has turned to Silicon Valley's giants for various reasons including best practices guidelines during the pandemic, but issues surrounding antitrust laws won't remain dormant for long, say Justice Department attorneys. Other news on technology reports on suspicious websites offering false promises, privacy issues with tracking people's movement through smartphones, and higher than normal use of screen time for teens.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/white-house-outreach-to-big-tech-companies-during-pandemic-puts-antitrust-probes-on-hold-but-for-how-long/