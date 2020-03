Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 13:01 Hits: 3

The gun industry is asking states to classify gun sellers as essential businesses amid fears that they'll be closed by shut down orders. Meanwhile, their sales so far have been skyrocketing amid Americans' fears.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/business-is-booming-for-gun-sellers-but-they-could-be-shut-down-as-nonessential/