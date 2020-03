Articles

For a legislation that's had a rocky journey from the start, it is almost fitting that it marks its 10-year anniversary in the middle of a pandemic. The New York Times and KHN look back on how far it has come and where it's headed next. Meanwhile, as states re-open their marketplaces, Democrats are calling on the federal government to do the same.

