Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 13:01 Hits: 6

In interviews with The New York Times nearly two dozen Asian-Americans across the country said they were afraid — to go grocery shopping, to travel alone on subways or buses, to let their children go outside.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/chinese-americans-scared-about-whats-to-come-as-xenophobic-rhetoric-hate-crimes-increase-amid-outbreak/