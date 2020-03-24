Italy’s Staggering Death Toll Is Dipping But Doctors Distraught Over Decisions To Send Sickest Patients Home

Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 13:01 Hits: 6

"This what I'm seeing everyday,'' a doctor in Italy says. If odds of surviving are stacked against a patient on a ventilator, doctors have to make tragic decisions to remove them from the machine for younger, healthier patients. Other news on COVID-19 is on South Korea's success at flattening the curve, China's aims to lift its lockdown, Britain's plans a virtual lockdown, and a slowdown on security clearances in the U.S., as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/italys-staggering-death-toll-is-dipping-but-doctors-distraught-over-decisions-to-send-sickest-patients-home/