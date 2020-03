Articles

A New York Times special report looks at efforts under way to help thousands of Americans who say they were harmed during trials for a drug used as sedative to help treat morning sickness in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/thalidomide-crisis-decades-later-survivors-in-u-s-demand-justice-recognition-for-severe-defects/