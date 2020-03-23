Deadly Outbreak At Florida Assisted Living Facility Displays How Vulnerable Homes For Seniors Are As Hot Spots

Articles

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said allowing construction workers, staff and cooks to mingle with the residents of Atria Willow Wood ''is exactly what you're not supposed to do.'' In Florida, nearly 20 facilities suspect or confirm cases. One quarter of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred at elder care facilities. Beyond Seattle facilities where the virus was first reported, the pandemic has emerged in 22 states operating senior facilities including Louisiana, Ohio, and Virginia.

