The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Deadly Outbreak At Florida Assisted Living Facility Displays How Vulnerable Homes For Seniors Are As Hot Spots

Category: Health Hits: 6

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said allowing construction workers, staff and cooks to mingle with the residents of Atria Willow Wood ''is exactly what you're not supposed to do.'' In Florida, nearly 20 facilities suspect or confirm cases. One quarter of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred at elder care facilities. Beyond Seattle facilities where the virus was first reported, the pandemic has emerged in 22 states operating senior facilities including Louisiana, Ohio, and Virginia.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/deadly-outbreak-at-florida-assisted-living-facility-displays-how-vulnerable-homes-for-seniors-are-as-hot-spots/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version