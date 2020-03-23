Chief Of Summer Olympics In Tokyo Admits Postponement Is Being ‘Closely Examined’

Articles

Some Olympic athletes and sports associations have called for a delay to the July games, but organizers have been reluctant to alter the start date. Other global news on the pandemic looks at lessons from Italy, President Trump's offer to help North Korea, good news from South Korea, public health concerns about religious practices, Spain examines harsher confinement measures, European countries build temporary hospitals, New Zealand and India weigh lockdowns, and an 88-year-old holocaust survivor is Israel's first loss.

