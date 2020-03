Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 13:20 Hits: 4

In contrast to President Donald Trump's style at briefings, the governor is getting praise for his sense of urgency, tactics and ability to handle a crisis. News is from Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/new-york-governor-cuomos-informed-daily-briefings-are-attracting-hordes-of-followers/