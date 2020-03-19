In Midst Of Crisis, Republican States Pulled Between Pragmatic And Ideological Impulses Over Medicaid

Articles

While some states are seeking Medicaid flexibility to handle the crisis, others are pushing ahead with plans to tighten their programs. Meanwhile, the outbreak is straining states' already tight budgets to the breaking point. And Native American tribes across the country turn inward, expecting little help from a federal government that has let them down time and again.

